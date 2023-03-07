Idaho State Athletics and Farm Bureau recognized Lieutenant Rob Butterfield as a hometown hero. Lieutenant Butterfield graduated from ISU in 1995 and joined the Chubbuck Police Department shortly after where he has worked for more than 27 years. He has served as a field training officer, bike patrol officer and post certified instructor.
Several Idaho State University faculty and staff were Be a Bengal gift card winners. Erin Joy, Ben Cowell, Spencer Jardine and Cory Astin demonstrated trust, compassion, stability and hope towards other faculty and students. Lookout Credit Union gave each recipient a $25 gift card.
Portneuf Medical Center has announced recipients of its WIN award. Nicole Francis was nominated by Cynthia Christensen. Cynthia says, “Nicole is an extremely important member of the Portneuf team” and that she knows practically every person that wanders to the coffee shop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.