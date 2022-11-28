It was another successful year for the Give the Cops a Bird fundraiser. Thanks to the generosity of the community, the Pocatello Police Department raised $6,210 and collected more than 140 turkeys. All donations go to the Idaho Food Bank to feed families in need in southeast Idaho. They want to thank the community for their donations and support.
The Idaho Lottery is turning your tickets into education support. It will announce this year’s recipients for their annual bucks for books program on November 28. The ceremonies will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Donald Stalker Elementary in Blackfoot. 19 schools and programs will receive a check and new books for the year. This year's awards total $50,000, which is thanks to proceeds from Idaho Lottery sales.
Idaho State Volleyball player Emrie Satuala received multiple all-conference honors. The announcement was made by the Big Sky Conference. Satuala was named the 2022 Big Sky Outstanding Freshman and earned 2nd team all-Big Sky honors. In 29 matches, she recorded 294 kills and a season hitting percentage of .317. Satuala is now 5th all-time in the ISU record book for single season hitting percentage. She also leads the conference with 136 total blocks.
