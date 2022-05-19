The Idaho Falls Chukars are gearing up for Opening Day.
The season gets underway on Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at Melaleuca Field.
The Chukars schedule begins with a three-game series against the Boise Hawks, before traveling out west to take on the Hawks at their place.
Today, the Chukars moved their practice indoors to Idaho Athlete Project, operated by former MLB All-Star and current Chukars hitting coach, Billy Butler.
