Contest Rules:
1. To enter, be the sixth caller to (208) 235-3156 when the Cue-to-Call is given during the KPVI News Today newscast. Show airs Monday - Friday from 6:00am – 7:00am (5:30am – 7:00am starting August 26, 2019).
2. Contest dates: August 21 – August 29, 2019.
3. Prize: 2 tickets to one of the following Eastern Idaho State Fair events: Brett Young (value $78), Bull Riding Championship ($34), Western Tractor Pull Nationals ($40), Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo -Monday ($34), Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo -Tuesday ($34), Motor City Madness ($34), The Offspring ($78), Gabriel Iglesias ($98). One set of tickets per event to be given away. Each day’s specific event will be announced before the Cue-to-Call is given.
4. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI its corporate licensee, affiliated companies, parent corporations and subsidiary companies of such corporations thereof, are not responsible for failure to conduct or for alterations to the contest due to circumstances beyond the control of any such entity. Lost or stolen tickets will not be replaced.
5. No Purchase is necessary. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Winners must be 18 or older. Void where prohibited.
6. Entrants release sponsors, agencies, employees, and agents, from liability related to prizes. Winners consent to promotional use of their name and likeness without compensation.
7. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI is not responsible for technical malfunctions of the computer system. There is no substitution or cash redemption of prizes. Transfer of prizes prohibited.
8. Employees and immediate family members of Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI, its affiliates not eligible.
9. Contest rules available at KPVI and www.kpvi.com – contest tab.
10. Winners must pick up prizes at KPVI in Pocatello within one week of winning. Prizes not claimed are forfeited. Winners must show ID and sign a prize acceptance form. Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to KPVI, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
11. Disputes or situations not covered by these rules will be resolved by KPVI management in a manner they deem fairest to all concerned. Decisions are final
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.