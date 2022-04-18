Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Higher gusts are possible with passing showers. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&