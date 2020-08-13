Contest Rules:
1. To enter: Watch KPVI News TODAY (5:30am – 7:00am, Monday – Friday) to receive clues as to where three winning ticket vouchers are hidden throughout “Eastern Idaho.” “Eastern Idaho” is defined as the Idaho Falls/Pocatello DMA (television viewing area) as established by Nielsen.
2. Contest dates: August 10, 2020 – August 28, 2020 at 12:00pm.
3. How to win: Be the first person to discover the winning voucher location. Winners shall – 1) take the voucher to the KPVI studios located at 902 E. Sherman St. in Pocatello. (Call 208-232-6666 ahead of your visit to schedule an appointment), and 2) take a photo of yourself holding the voucher and send the photo to newsroom@kpvi.com along with your name and where you are from. Put “Lagoon” in the subject line. Winners will be announced on KPVI News TODAY and on the KPVI Facebook page once they have come forward with the winning voucher. Each winner receives 4 ticket to Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington UT. Three prizes to be given away, one winner each week. Each prize valued at: $279.80.
4. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI its corporate licensee, affiliated companies, parent corporations and subsidiary companies of such corporations thereof, are not responsible for failure to conduct or for alterations to the contest due to circumstances beyond the control of any such entity.
5. No Purchase is necessary. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Winner must be 18 or older. One KPVI contest winner per household, per 30 days. Void where prohibited.
6. Entrants release sponsors, agencies, employees, and agents, from liability related to prizes. Winners consent to promotional use of their name, likeness and submitted photos without compensation.
7. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI is not responsible for technical malfunctions of the computer system. There is no substitution or cash redemption of prizes. Transfer of prizes prohibited.
8. Employees and immediate family members of Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI, its affiliates, and Lagoon Amusement Part are not eligible.
9. Contest rules available at KPVI and www.kpvi.com – contest tab.
10. Winner must pick up prizes at KPVI in Pocatello within one month of winning. Winner must show ID and sign a prize acceptance form. All gift certificates will need to be redeemed at each sponsor’s business to claim prizes. Prizes not claimed are forfeited. Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to KPVI, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
11. Disputes or situations not covered by these rules will be resolved by KPVI management in a manner they deem fairest to all concerned. Decisions are final.
