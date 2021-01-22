Contest Rules:
1. To enter, be the sixth caller to (208) 235-3156 when the Cue-to-Call is given during the KPVI News Today newscast. KPVI News Today airs Monday - Friday from 5:30am – 7:00am.
2. Contest dates: February 1, 2021 – February 12, 2021.
3. Prize: Each winner will receive $50 worth of Love themed Idaho Lottery scratch tickets, and one dozen roses. Each prize valued at $124.15. A total of 10 prizes to be given away. Lottery tickets are not guaranteed to win. See Idaholottery.com for rules regarding playing the lottery.
4. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI its corporate licensee, affiliated companies, parent corporations and subsidiary companies of such corporations thereof, are not responsible for failure to conduct or for alterations to the contest due to circumstances beyond the control of any such entity. Lost or stolen tickets will not be replaced.
5. No Purchase is necessary. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Winner must be 18 or older. One KPVI contest winner per household, per 30 days. Void where prohibited.
6. Entrants release sponsors, agencies, employees, and agents, from liability related to prizes. Winners consent to promotional use of their name and likeness without compensation.
7. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI is not responsible for technical malfunctions of computer or technical systems. There is no substitution or cash redemption of prizes. Transfer of prizes prohibited.
8. Employees and immediate family members of Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI, its affiliates and Idaho Lottery not eligible.
9. Contest rules available at KPVI and www.kpvi.com – contest tab.
10. Winners must pick up prizes at KPVI in Pocatello on or before February 12, 2021 during regular business hours. Prizes not claimed are forfeited. Winners must show ID and sign a prize acceptance form. Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to KPVI, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
11. Disputes or situations not covered by these rules will be resolved by KPVI management in a manner they deem fairest to all concerned. Decisions are final.
