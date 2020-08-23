As the nation continues to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, a new threat is quickly approaching: flu season. But that’s not all - fall allergies and the common cold will soon be in mix, too.
The combination of these illnesses hitting all at once is especially concerning because many of the symptoms overlap, so it may be difficult to know which is making you sick.
How can you tell if your symptoms are caused by the flu, a cold, allergies, or COVID-19? While there are many similarities, there are key differences as well. National Jewish Health - the nation's leading respiratory hospital - highlights some below:
- Nasal congestion is less common with COVID-19, while it’s usually a symptom for allergies, the common cold, and influenza.
- Influenza symptoms begin abruptly, while they show up within 14 days of exposure with COVID-19.
- Shortness of breath is less common with a cold, but often a symptom of COVID-19 and influenza.
