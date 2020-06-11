1. To enter: At the KPVI website (https://www.kpvi.com/dad_me) complete the entry form and upload a photo of you with your father. Photos may be submitted on behalf of a child under age 18 by the child’s parent or guardian. The child and father must both be living at time of entry.
2. Contest dates: June 12, 2020 – June 19, 2020 at 12:00pm.
3. One winner will be selected by random drawing on June 19, 2020. Winner will be announced during KPVI News at 5pm and KPVI News at 10pm, Friday, June 19, 2020. The winner receives a prize package valued at: $600. Prize package consists of: Wolfe Lighting: $250 Gift Certificate, Pitmaster BBQ: $50 Gift Card, Teton House: $50 Gift Card, Taylor Chevrolet: $150 Auto Detailing, Romaine's Mattress King: $100 Pillow
4. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI reserves the right to make changes in the rules of the contest, which will become effective upon announcement. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI its corporate licensee, affiliated companies, parent corporations and subsidiary companies of such corporations thereof, are not responsible for failure to conduct or for alterations to the contest due to circumstances beyond the control of any such entity.
5. No Purchase is necessary. Odds of winning depend on number of entries received. Winning father must be 18 or older. Void where prohibited.
6. Entrants release sponsors, agencies, employees, and agents, from liability related to prizes. Winners consent to promotional use of their name, likeness and submitted photos without compensation.
7. Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI is not responsible for technical malfunctions of the computer system. There is no substitution or cash redemption of prizes. Transfer of prizes prohibited.
8. Employees and immediate family members of Idaho Broadcast Partners, LLC - KPVI, its affiliates, and contest sponsors (Wolfe Lighting, Pitmaster BBQ, Teton House, Taylor Chevrolet, Romaine’s Mattress King) are not eligible.
9. Contest rules available at KPVI and www.kpvi.com – contest tab.
10. Winner must pick up gift certificates for prizes at KPVI in Pocatello within one month of winning. Winner must show ID and sign a prize acceptance form. All gift certificates will need to be redeemed at each sponsor’s business to claim prizes. Prizes not claimed are forfeited. Any valuation of the prize(s) is based on available information provided to KPVI, and the value of any prize awarded to a winner may be reported for tax purposes as required by law. Each winner is solely responsible for reporting and paying any and all applicable taxes related to the prize(s) and paying any expenses associated with any prize which are not specifically provided for in the official rules. Each winner must provide the Company with valid identification and a valid taxpayer identification number or social security number before any prize will be awarded. Any person winning over $600 in prizes from the Company will receive an IRS form 1099 at the end of the calendar year and a copy of such form will be filed with the IRS.
11. Disputes or situations not covered by these rules will be resolved by KPVI management in a manner they deem fairest to all concerned. Decisions are final.
