AT&T/DIRECTV FAQs
1. What is happening?
By law, KPVI must negotiate carriage agreements with cable and satellite companies like AT&T/DIRECTV. Usually, these deals are reached without any disruption to your service. In fact, our company has negotiated hundreds of agreements, including recent agreements with other large cable and satellite companies. Unfortunately, AT&T/DIRECTV has refused to agree to a fair market deal with CMG for KPVI programming and services that customers value. AT&T/DIRECTV has made the choice to deprive you of live access to the shows, sports and local news on KPVI, which you rely on and are paying them for. We are hopeful AT&T/DIRECTV will abandon this blackout plan, reach a fair deal with CMG and restore KPVI on its service.
2. As a AT&T/DIRECTV customer, what can I do to continue to watch my favorite shows on KPVI?
The best thing viewers can do is Call AT&T/DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 or 1-855-833-4388. Tell AT&T/DIRECTV that you pay them a lot of money to watch your favorite shows on KPVI, including KPVI News and Weather, This is Us, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune, Judge Judy, The Voice, and the 'Chicago' dramas.
3. Why does KPVI charge cable and satellite operators a fee to carry their programming?
Despite what you may have heard, this dispute is not about KPVI seeking large fees. KPVI is among the highest rated channels on AT&T/DIRECTV. We invest millions of dollars to produce and bring top quality content for you, including our local news, weather, emergency programming and entertainment content. To keep doing that, we need a fair deal from AT&T/DIRECTV and all our distributors. We have over 100 carriage agreements, including those with every other major cable and satellite company that is carrying KPVI.
4. Won't rates to subscribers go up if AT&T/DIRECTV has to pay KPVI?
Whether rates go up depends on decisions made by AT&T/DIRECTV. Like all cable and satellite companies, AT&T/DIRECTV is already charging you to receive KPVI as part of your monthly bill. We do not control how much AT&T/DIRECTV pays to other channels, charges you, or how it manages its business.
5. Since AT&T/DIRECTV has stopped carrying KPVI, will I get a refund on my bill?
It is up to AT&T/DIRECTV to resolve such questions with its customers. But you could call AT&T/DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 or 1-855-833-4388 about a refund when you are no longer getting what you pay for – your favorite newscasts and programming from KPVI.
6. Is there anything the public can do to help make sure that AT&T/DIRECTV brings back KPVI on its service?
The best way for you to help bring back KPVI is by calling AT&T/DIRECTV at 1-800-531-5000 or 1-855-833-4388. You pay AT&T/DIRECTV a lot of money. It will listen to your voices. You can also view KPVI Over the Air with an over the air antenna available at retail. Or you can easily switch to any number of other providers that are committed to providing you with all the programming you watch every day: