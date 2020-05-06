Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY... ...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED... ...BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...FREEZING TEMPERATURES. * WHERE...UPPER AND LOWER SNAKE RIVER PLAIN. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...YOUNG, TENDER PLANTS MAY FREEZE IF PROTECTIVE ACTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&