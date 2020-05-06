Driver's License open by appointment only
Kade Garner
MMJ
- Pocatello
- Updated
- 0
When Governor Little announced his stay-home order, local jails had to make some changes to keep inmates safe. One local jail may implement some of these changes long term. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
The Bannock County Driver's License office is open again after temporarily closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
- Bingham County, ID
-
- 0
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide. Read more
Matt Davenport
A local establishment is finding ways to stay in business and get ready for a reopening. Read more
Deanne Coffin
The attorney for the mother of two missing children talks to KPVI. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Gold's Gym in Pocatello reopened Tuesday, despite a statewide order to stay closed. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
In light of the coronavirus pandemic, many local healthcare providers are meeting with patients virtually. Read more
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
- Idaho
-
- 0
The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new pyramid scheme going around online and social media. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Teachers got to greet their students while being socially distant at one local elementary school. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
- Idaho
-
- 0
