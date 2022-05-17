Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY... ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Lake Wind Advisory, southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, west winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir Wednesday. Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley and Fort Hall on Thursday. * WHEN...For the Lake Wind Advisory from noon to 8 PM MDT Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions, especially for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. &&