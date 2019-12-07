Saturday was a special day for kids in eastern Idaho.
Almost 100 kids from Bannock and Power counties were escorted by police to help fill out their Christmas wish list with the annual Shop with a Cop event. The day started at Alameda Middle School as kids were paired up with a police officer. They then enjoyed breakfast provided by McDonald’s. And after they had a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, it was off to Walmart.
The procession of police vehicles traveled down Pole Line Road and onto Yellowstone Avenue. When they arrived at Walmart, they were greeted by Idaho State University football players and Walmart employees. Then the shopping began. Kids were not just buying gifts for themselves, but for their mother, or father, or siblings. Then it was off to the checkout counter and a final stop at the giftwrap station where local cheer teams added the paper and bows.
Jennifer Beesley/SEICAA Asset Coordinator, “I think they are super excited. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity. Only one child per household is allowed to come. So, it's a great experience."
Shantay Bloxham/SEICAA CEO, “It's the ear to ear smiles the kids have going through the relationships they are building with the officers in the community, you know, to really remind the kids that officers are here to help and to serve and protect."
Agencies that participated in Saturday’s event include Pocatello, Chubbuck, and American Falls Departments, Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, ISU Public Safety, the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
