ATTENTION DISH CUSTOMERS: KPVI has been removed from satellite provider DISH Network after the two companies were unable to come to terms on a new retransmission consent agreement.

The previous agreement expired on January 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST. Programming remains available for viewers over the air, and this dispute will not affect the vast majority of viewers, who are customers of other video providers. DISH customers can go to the station website at KPVI for information on how to contact DISH to let your opinion be heard. We hope to continue negotiations with DISH to reach an agreement soon.