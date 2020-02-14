The Simplot games are underway as plenty of athletes and families pour into bannock county.
Not only is this a big weekend for the the athletes themselves but also for many local business in Pocatello and Chubbuck.
Plenty of families that travel into Pocatello to participate for the games at Holt arena also spend money during their weekend stay.
Rick Phillips of the Simplot games mentioned a ball park figure of what is being spent for this weekend.
"those 2 buckets of money together, 15 years ago was 3.6 million dollars so it's probably not a stretch to assume that's probably about a 5 million dollar weekend for us."
The Simplot games continue until Saturday February 15th. The events are open and free to the public.
