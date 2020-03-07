Former State Representative is Running for Re-election
Deanne Coffin
- Justin Jensen
-
- 0
Arthur Pupedis was last seen on security footage walking away from a residential facility wearing a green military type jacket with a hood, carrying yellow gloves, and walking with a cane. Read more
Justin Jensen
One question that still remains unanswered is on the minds of many East Idahoans. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
-
- 0
A former state representative is running for re-election. Read more
Deanne Coffin
- Pocatello
-
- 0
This weekend was a busy one for a group of locals who prepared 40,000 meals for those in need. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Rain to start off the week but plenty of sunshine after to follow.
Deanne Coffin
- Jackson Hole
- Updated
- 0
Kade Garner
MMJ
- Rachel Cox-Rosen
-
- 0
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
Deanne Coffin
- Jackson Hole
- Updated
- 0
Kade Garner
MMJ
- Rachel Cox-Rosen
-
- 0
Rachel Cox-Rosen
Multimedia Journalist
The previous agreement expired on January 18, 2020 at 5:00 PM MST. Programming remains available for viewers over the air, and this dispute will not affect the vast majority of viewers, who are customers of other video providers. DISH customers can go to the station website at KPVI for information on how to contact DISH to let your opinion be heard. We hope to continue negotiations with DISH to reach an agreement soon.
