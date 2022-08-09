Fresh off of a 10-3 season, expectations are sky high for the Pocatello Thunder football team.
Just don't tell them that. Every player and coach reiterated that the team is approaching the season one day at a time.
With returning star running back Ryken Echohawk, the offense is expected to produce with quarterback Dre Contreras.
On the defensive side, linebacker Devin Rodriguez and safety Krue Hales lead the way.
KPVI's Going Camping is presented by Ron Sayer Auto Group. The series continues tomorrow at Century High School.
