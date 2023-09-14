For the first time since 2014, Highland and Pocatello are both still undefeated entering the Black and Blue Bowl.
Highland enters 3-0 after a 58-3 victory over Century at the new Highland Stadium last week. Meanwhile, Pocatello is 2-0 following a 20-7 win at Twin Falls. For the first time, Pocatello's Lookout Credit Union Field will host the crosstown matchup.
"This reminds me of a hundred years ago, back when I was playing in the game and we were filling Holt Arena," Pocatello head coach Dave Spillett said. "We'll fill this place for sure. There's not enough seating, so there's many people standing everywhere. It's gonna be a really fun environment."
Highland won last year's matchup, 14-7. This time, Pocatello is looking for revenge.
"This is a game we've been looking forward to for so long," Spillett said. "We've been waiting for a full year, so it's a big one for our city, big one for our kids, a big one for their kids. It's two really good football teams going to take the field tomorrow night."
For Highland, who has historically dominated the matchup, they are trying to treat this year's edition like any other game.
"This game is another game on our schedule," Highland head coach Nick Sorrell said. "We want to win just like every game that we line up for. There's going to be a lot of emotion involved with that, but at the same time, we have things that we are focused in on that we're trying to get better and ready for later on down the road."
With each team boasting a high-powered offense, both coaches say it will be on their defenses to keep this one close.
"They're so explosive on offense, right?" Sorrell said about Pocatello. "You've got (Julian Bowie) and Ryken (Echohawk) that, at any time, they can bust one. So we have to be really disciplined and make sure that we're not giving out those big chunk plays."
"Their quarterback, (Drew Hymas), he's a really good runner," Spillett said regarding Highland. "His feet scare me a little bit. We've got to contain him. They've obviously got (Jackson) Riddle, who's a great running back. If we can stop their run game, I really feel like we're going to be in a good situation."
With Highland entering the game ranked 2nd in 5A and Pocatello 3rd in 4A, it's sure to be a good matchup regardless of the rivalry implications.
"This really is a game to kind of show who's the top team in the state," Spillett said. "We feel like we are. I think they're one of the top ones. And so it really is two of the best in the state, going to take the field and battle it out."
"There's such great football players in this town," Sorrell said. "When you get to showcase them in one night on one field, that's great for this community, especially showing the rest of the state what East Idaho football's all about."
This year's Black and Blue Bowl gets underway at 7 p.m. on Friday at Lookout Credit Union Field.
