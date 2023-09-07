The 2nd annual Berger Bowl between Skyline and Thunder Ridge has been voted our Game of the Week.
Skyline head coach Scott Berger will coach against his son, Thunder Ridge head coach Michael Berger, for the second straight year. Last year, the Skyline Grizzlies won the matchup, 34-27, en route to a third straight 4A state championship.
"I really wanted to win last year," Scott Berger said. "Not that O don't want to win this one, but if we wouldn't have got that first one, I never would've heard the end of it."
"It was actually a really good game, and I think he was actually surprised by us giving him a game and we had chances to win it," Michael Berger said. "So I think he felt like he escaped with one. We have a good relationship that we're not going to rub each other's faces in. It's all love with us."
While it can get competitive between the lines, it always remains a family affair first and foremost.
"Ever since I was a kid, he always thought it was funny to tell people he's just glad he married a woman that could run, jump and throw," Michael said. "And that's just kind of been the family joke."
"As I tell everybody," Scott said, "his mother did a great job of raising him."
Skyline and Thunder Ridge will square off Friday night at 7 p.m. at Ravsten Stadium.
