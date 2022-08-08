You might think the Highland Rams football team is entering a new era, but they don't see it that way.
Nick Sorell takes over at the helm of the program after longtime head coach Gino Mariani resigned earlier this summer.
The Rams return star senior linebacker Mason Fullmer.
On the offensive side, junior Drew Hymas takes the reins of the offense from the graduated Jack Whitmer.
