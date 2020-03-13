The Department of Health and Welfare and Governor Brad Little will announce Idaho’s first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus at 5 p.m. today in the governor’s ceremonial office on the second floor of the Idaho Statehouse.
This evening, Governor Brad Little announced the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus in Idaho. An Ada county woman in her 50s returned from New York where she contracted the virus. She's self-isolating in her home now and recovering. Just before the announcement, local officials he… Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Some local trails are turning down a controversial path.
Deanne Coffin
Restrictions on visitors have been put in place for many senior residencies in Pocatello.
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Last week, Idaho Governor Brad Little discussed steps the state was taking to protect citizens against the corona virus.This morning, he held a press conference and declared a state of emergency.
Kade Garner
MMJ
Deanne Coffin
Cesar Cornejo
Meteoroligist/MMJ
Kade Garner
MMJ
