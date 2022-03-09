Hansen Athletics opened its new location on N 5th Ave in Pocatello recently.
Founder Darren Hansen and owner Shelton Robinson have upgraded their facility each of the past four years, culminating in what they hope is their long-term home.
Local athletes frequently train with Hansen and his team before school, with some arriving as early as 6 a.m.
Hansen's training generally emphasizes overall skills, rather than focusing too much on any particular sport.
You can learn more about Hansen Athletics at hansenathletics.com.
