PMC to Host Heart Health Panel Discussion

Portneuf Medical Center is hosting a panel discussion.
That will be February 27 from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. The Heart and Vascular Institute team will be talking about heart health and answering questions. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 5:00 p.m. and the discussion will be from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The event is free and you can register online at Portneuf.org.
