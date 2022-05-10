Micaela Knickerbocker from Portneuf Health Trust stops by to give us an attitude of gratitude update and to talk about a free healthy eating class.
Your Health - Attitude of Gratitude Checkup and Healthy Eating Class
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Idaho Falls
-
- 0
Idaho Falls Police are asking for the public's help to locate a stolen vehicle and the man involved in the carjacking. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Local first responders are forming a support team to help each other recover from traumatic incidents. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Micaela Knickerbocker from Portneuf Health Trust stops by to give us an attitude of gratitude update and to talk about a free healthy eating class. Read more
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Pocatello
-
- 0
The Pocatello Police Department has released the names of the two officers who were shot after responding to a disturbance call in the early morning hours of May 5. Read more
Misty Inglet
Anchor/ Producer/ Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Matt Davenport
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
- Ammon
-
- 0
Idaho State Police is gearing up for their 'Shiny Side Up' event this weekend. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
A break from the wind, snow, and rain but for how long?
Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies continue to deal with an increase in drug cases and overdoses -- specifically fentanyl. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
On Saturday, the City of Pocatello released a statement saying that one of the two officers who were shot early Thursday morning has been released from the hospital. Read more
It’s National Nurses Appreciation Week and Bingham Healthcare wanted to honor their nursing staff. Read more
Heatherann Wagner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Across the country and in Idaho, law enforcement agencies continue to deal with an increase in drug cases and overdoses -- specifically fentanyl. Read more
Kylie Gibson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
On Saturday, the City of Pocatello released a statement saying that one of the two officers who were shot early Thursday morning has been released from the hospital. Read more
It’s National Nurses Appreciation Week and Bingham Healthcare wanted to honor their nursing staff. Read more
Heatherann Wagner
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
-
May 13
-
May 20
-
May 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.