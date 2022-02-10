Highland's boys basketball team is returning to the court tomorrow night for a matchup at Century.
Earlier this week, the team refused to return to the court until their head coach, Ty Pearson, either resigned or was removed from his position.
Instead, Pearson will be back on the bench leading the Rams.
According to Highland's Athletic Director Travis Bell, all members of the team were present at practice on Thursday in preparation for Friday's game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.