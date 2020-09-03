The highly anticipated Kentucky Derby airs this Saturday at 5 p.m. on KPVI.
To celebrate, Pocatello Downs is hosting a derby event at the horse track.
It's kind of unfortunate that there can't be fans at Churchill, but there's fans allowed at Pocatello Downs to both watch the Kentucky Derby through NBC and bet on it through the simulcast wagering platforms we have here at Pocatello Downs," said horse trainer Mark Hanson.
There will be 10 live horse races at Pocatello Downs with the first race starting at 1 p.m.
There will be on site wagering and spectators can even wager on the Kentucky Derby.
The Run for the Roses will be televised at the track between the 8th and 9th race.
Socially distancing and wearing masks is encouraged.
The track also encourages spectators to wear a traditional Kentucky Derby hat as there will be a hat contest.
This also gives people the chance to get creative and match their hat to their mask.
"To me, the Kentucky Derby isn't just a race it's an event," said Hanson. "To be racing on the day...it hopefully will draw some people and it's supposed to be a beautiful day. Upper 90's."
Tiz the Law is the top horse after winning the Belmont Stakes in June and the Travers Stakes last month.
Other top contenders include Honor A-P, Authentic and Thousand Words.
