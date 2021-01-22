The Idaho House approves a plan to let lawmakers call special sessions.
A constitutional amendment allowing the part-time legislatures to call itself into a special session passed the House on Thursday and is headed to the Senate.
With a 51-18 vote, the House mustered the two-thirds threshold required to approve the legislation, which supporters say is needed to provide a check on the Governor’s authority.
The legislation stems from lawmaker dissatisfaction with restrictions Governor Brad Little put in place last March to reduce Coronavirus infections and deaths.
Idaho is one of 14 states where only the Governor can call a special legislative session.
