With 16 of the 20 fastest-growing careers in Idaho requiring skills in science, technology, engineering and math, and thousands of STEM jobs going unfilled in the state over the last year, a strong stem foundation is more important than ever for Idaho students.
“The stem program gives Opportunities for teachers to learn new STEM projects and then they can bring that stem content to their classrooms. In doing so, they are able to provide more opportunities for students to learn about science, technology, engineering, and math,” says Dr. Kaitlin Maguire, the Director of the Idaho STEM Action Center.
The Rocky Mountain Power foundation gave a ten-thousand dollar grant to the Idaho STEM Action Center to provide k-12 educators with stem classroom kits at i-stem professional development institutes.
“The STEM action program really helps empower our next generation of students creating, and promoting hands on inclusive learning, these are opportunities for young students to gain opportunities that they otherwise might not be able to find in just a regular classroom environment,” Jasen Lee, a spokesperson with Rocky Mountain Power said.
Last June, 111 Idaho teachers attended I-STEM summer institutes offered in southeastern Idaho to learn new ways to teach these critical subjects. Throughout this school year, these teachers are sharing the engaging, hands-on lessons in their classrooms to get students excited about stem concepts and to help them understand practical, real-world applications.
“My experience with I-STEM is that it has brought back physical resources back into my classroom which is really unusual for any kind of professional development to send me back with some kind of something more than a book and so that is a huge piece that grant piece there and then another thing,” Mathematics teacher at Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, Shelly Nash said.
The I-STEM program impacts approximately 6,600 pre-kindergarten through grade 12 students throughout the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.