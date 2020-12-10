Billy Butler is no stranger to athletic success, which is why he and his wife Katie Butler, decided to open the Idaho Athlete Project.
A facility where athletes can receive pitching and hitting lessons or focus on sport-specific training to increase speed, strength and agility.
The Butlers believe there's a lot of talented athletes in East Idaho, and want to give them a facility to train to help them reach the next level.
"I mean that's the main goal here is to give kids more opportunity than they currently have," said Owner and Head Hitting Coach Billy Butler.
Butler is a former Major League Baseball player. He was drafted by the Kansas City Royals and played for the Idaho Falls Chukars.
He went on to play 10 seasons in the MLB where he was an AL All-Star and a Silver Slugger.
Billy and Katie moved back to Idaho Falls a few years ago with hopes to open a facility where kids could go to train, especially during Idaho's harsh winters.
"Being from the area-growing up here, there wasn't a lot of kids that got to go off and play at the next level and we're hoping that having this facility will help us develop those kids and get them, you know, get them to where they need to be to go play at that next level," said Idaho Project Manager Jake Arehart.
Another member of the IAP is Athletic Performance Director Brandon Reed. Reed played college football at Idaho State University and has focused on personal training for the past 20 years.
"I want them to one: become better athletes," said Reed. "But I also want to help their self esteem--feel good about themselves. I really want to get them on a path of health throughout the rest of their life--after high school or after college. So when I'm running the programs and we're focusing on sets and reps and exercises, but at the same time I'm trying to teach them things that they can focus on for the rest of their lives."
The facility looks to serve athletes of all ages, skill levels and as Billy and Katie are the parents of three daughters, they look to give just as much attention to their female athletes.
"It is a huge deal for us to get girls involved in sports here," said Owner Katie Butler. "We don't ever want to leave the girls sports out in the conversation. So, we're pushing really hard to get lots of girls in here."
For more information on the Idaho Athlete Project call 208-523-1316 or visit www.idahoathleteproject.com.
