Idaho Fish & Game Talks about New Changes to Controlled Hunts for Elk
Deanne Coffin
Idaho State University has released its plans for the fall 2020 semester with a few adjustments. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Today, Minnesota Attorney General Kieth Ellison announced charges against the four officers involved in the killing of Minneapolis man George Floyd. This evening, hundreds of protesters, police officers and local leaders marched in Pocatello and knelt for nine minutes in honor of Floyd. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
It feels like just yesterday gas prices were under $1.80 per gallon and now they're well over the $2.00 mark. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
The deadline for controlled hunts is coming up this week. Read more
Deanne Coffin
Warm but turning windy this afternoon.
Pocatello Police are preparing for local events after the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man killed in police custody over a week ago. Read more
Deanne Coffin
WalletHub recently released a study of the safest states in America, and Idaho did not make the top 5. Read more
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
According to Idaho Health and Welfare, the suicide rate in the Gem State tends to be higher than the national average in any given year. The "Idaho Suicide Prevention Plan" aims to bring down the rate by 20 percent by the year 2025. Local programs are doing their part to make that happen. Read more
Kade Garner
MMJ
Deanne Coffin
Michael Autovino
Morning Meteorologist
Kade Garner
MMJ
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH EXPECTED. * WHERE...AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES ON AREA LAKES WILL CREATE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS FOR SMALL CRAFT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... BOATERS ON AREA LAKES SHOULD USE EXTRA CAUTION SINCE STRONG WINDS AND ROUGH WAVES CAN OVERTURN SMALL CRAFT. &&
