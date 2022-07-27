Idaho State Football Head Coach Charlie Ragle was not pleased with his team's placement in the Big Sky Conference's preseason media poll.
The Bengals were selected to finish last in the conference by the conference's media members. In the coaches poll, they tied for last place with Northern Colorado.
"I've never finished last in my life in anything, and I don't plan on finishing last this year," Ragle said.
Ragle is entering his first year at the helm of the program, replacing former head coach Rob Phenicie. The Bengals finished last season with a record of 1-10, with the one win coming over UC Davis.
"We'll talk about it a little bit then we'll go out and control what we can control," Ragle said. "But we're not finishing last - that I'm sure of."
Ragle also dismissed the notion that the Bengals are simply trying to "build a program" this season. Rather, he hopes to compete in year one.
"What am I saying to our seniors?" Ragle said. "They go in January, February, March, to their winter workouts, bust their tails, to go out here and say, 'Hey guys, we're gonna build a program.'
"That ain't right for them. We wanna send these guys out with a winning record if we can do it, and we're gonna try and win every game we play in. That's our mentality."
The Bengals season begins on the road at UNLV on August 27. Their home opener is September 17 against Central Arkansas at Holt Arena.
