The Idaho State football team played their spring game on Saturday.
The team's offense scrimmaged against their defense in a variety of game-like situations for the closest thing to a real game the Bengals will have until their season opens at UNLV on Sept. 3.
Head Coach Charlie Ragle says he was very impressed with the offense, which especially dominated during the "Red Zone Lockout" session of the scrimmage.
