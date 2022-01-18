Idaho State partnered with Portneuf Medical Center to unveil their new athletic training facility Tuesday night.
The facility is located in the Sports and Orthopedic Center at Idaho State University.
The facility includes new amenities and is much larger than the previous training facility that was located in Holt Arena.
The ISU athletic department believes that this will not only help their current student athletes, but also help the university with recruiting.
