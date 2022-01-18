Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Widespread fog with visibility below 2 miles will worsen this evening. Expect fog to become dense with visibility at or below one quarter mile overnight, and continue into Wednesday morning. * WHERE...The entire Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Raft River Region, including Interstate 15 from Roberts to Pocatello, US 20 and US 26 across the Arco Desert, US 93 from Arco to the Magic Valley, Interstate 86, and Interstate 84 from the Utah border to the Burley area. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and possible slick roads due to the potential for freezing fog. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&