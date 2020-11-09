Pocatello, ID (83201)

Today

Variably cloudy with snow showers. High 33F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional snow showers later during the night. Low 26F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.