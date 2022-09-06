Pocatello High basketball star Julian Bowie committed to Boise State University last month.
Bowie just began his junior year of high school, but he says he didn’t see any point in waiting to announce his commitment.
Last year, the Thunder fell just shy of a state championship, falling to Hillcrest in the title game.
