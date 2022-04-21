Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet.
KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it.
The event is Saturday, May 21 at 1 p.m. at Tough Guy Lanes in Pocatello.
The cost is $120 per team. Teams will consist of four people.
There will also be dozens of raffle items and other prizes available to win at the event.
All money raised goes to Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho, which helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.
There are spots available for 24 teams so sign up soon to get your spot.
You can pick up entry forms at KPVI, Cole Chevrolet, Cole Nissan Kia, Tough Guy Lanes or Family Services Alliance.
Completed entry forms and payments can be dropped off to Misty Inglet at the KPVI studios at 902 E. Sherman.
Cash or checks are acceptable for entry fee payments. Please make checks payable to Family Services Alliance.
IMPORTANT NOTE: Your spot is not guaranteed until the full payment is received.
Contact Misty Inglet at minglet@kpvi.com for any questions.
