Like all government agencies, jails must adapt during COVI-19 outbreak

As the coronavirus continues to take shape across the country, so do restrictions on access to public buildings. New protocol at a local jail is adhering to CDC guidelines during the outbreak to keep staff, inmates and the public safe.
Sheriff Lorin Nielsen says, "Well, number one, we don't want the coronavirus to hit here because if it hits here we've got some major issues."
With nearly 300 inmates and an outbreak of disease, Bannock County Sheriff Lorin Nielsen is following new protocol to keep the coronavirus out of the Bannock County Jail.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "Our primary mission is to protect our staff and our people that we have [inmates]."
To do that, the Sheriff's Office is taking precautions outside the jail.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "[The department is practicing] cite-and-release on the misdemeanor stuff, and the only ones that will be brought in here [are those who] can't be put anywhere else."
Those who are booked into the jail will be screened by in-house medical staff.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "Everyone when they come in here is going to get an evaluation."
Inside the jail, large group activities are canceled to adhere to CDC guidelines, and the public is not allowed inside.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "They do have constitutional rights. Some of those, as far as being able to visit, they'll get that but it's not going to be personally."
Visits will be via video chat which will also be the case for court visits.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "We have a court viewing room here and that's set up directly with the judges. We plan on using that for most of the trials."
All these measure are done to protect inmate rights while also protecting the health of all those inside the jail. With the goal to keep the virus from making its way inside.
Sheriff Nielsen says, "If I get an infected person that even just comes into booking, then I've lost all the officers in booking and all the inmates in booking that have to go two weeks before they can come back because they've been exposed."
The sheriff says the jail has a small number of isolation pods where an infected inmate could be held. However, if worse comes to worse, the Sheriff's Office can commandeer another government building to isolate those with the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.