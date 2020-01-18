Local Business Goes Up in Flames

Portneuf Valley Fire crews and the Pocatello Fire Department responded to a structure fire on South 5th just south of Pocatello just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Buetts Fence building was completely engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.
Fire officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the fire.
