This Saturday and Sunday is the 15th annual Sportsmen Against Hunger fundraiser.
The event will be from 10 am to 4 pm at the Cal Ranch store in Chubbuck.
Attendees can help raise money for the Idaho Food Bank. Volunteers from all around southeast Idaho sportsmen's groups will take turns selling raffle tickets at the event for the chance to win prizes.
All of the money raised at the sportsmen against hunger event will be donated to the Idaho Food Bank to help feed those in need throughout southeast Idaho.
Raffle tickets are $5 each or 5 tickets for $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.