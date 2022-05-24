Volunteers are spending the week setting up the ‘Field of Heroes’ at Century High School in Pocatello.
This is the 18th straight year, the Idaho Field of Heroes memorial will pay tribute to fallen soldiers.
Around 7,000 markers will be placed throughout the field, each representing a service member who died in war since the attacks of 9/11. The memorial opens with a dedication ceremony Friday, May 27th, at 10 a.m. and will be open until the closing ceremony, at 6 p.m. Monday, May 30th.
“It's not just about the remembrance but it is about our entire community coming together to do this. so this field gets put together with over 3,000 volunteer hours and there is no absolute way that any one person or any one organization could put this together themselves. It pulls all of our community together and we all have one common goal,” said Melissa Hartman, the Bannock County Veterans Services Coordinator.
There will be many events throughout the weekend at the field of heroes. To find more information on those events you can visit the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial’s Facebook page.
