All this week is the annual senior games - with various events and competitions in and around Pocatello.
It is sponsored by Portneuf Medical Center and KPVI.
Monday night was the opening ceremony for the 20th annual Southeast Idaho Senior Games.
Dozens of participants and community members gathered at OK Ward Park in Chubbuck to kick off the ceremony.
With more than 25 options, participants get to choose which event they want to compete in.
Each event has its own coordinator to help participants.
The founder of the Southeast Idaho Senior Games, JoAnne Olson says seeing people come together is the best part for her.
“It is seeing people who come to Pocatello once a year, and the reason they come is to participate in the senior games because we all have a likeminded that we want to play,” Said Olson.
Although it is titled Southeast Idaho Senior Games… participants such as 99 year old Charlotte have come to Pocatello each year all the way from Helena, Montana to compete in swimming.
“Swimming is what gets me up in the morning, to make sure that I eat my breakfast, take my vitamins, get up, get dressed, and go to the pool and practice,” Said Charlotte.
The goal of the senior games is to provide social interaction and to improve and maintain all aspects of positive health in older adults.
“It is a wonderful time for folks who are getting up there in age to come out and show their athletic abilities. But most importantly, this sets a good example for our community to recognize it is important to have an active lifestyle throughout your life,” Said Chubbuck Mayor, Kevin England.
Charlotte has one piece of advice for anyone who may be considering competing in the senior games.
“No matter, whether you think you can qualify or not, give it a try and be willing to come in 3rd, or 4th, or 5th place at first, and learn how to improve your own skills and be willing to sit in the back seat a couple of times, but keep working at it,” Said Charlotte.
