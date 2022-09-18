Saturday was the 42nd annual CW Hog Pig Out at Ross Park.
The CW Hog Pig Out is the largest fundraiser for the Cooperative Wilderness Handicap Outdoor Group, (CW Hog).
There was catered food by the Sand Trap, live music, and events for children.
CW Hog provides outdoor recreation for people of all abilities.
They specialize in getting handicapped people outdoors and participating in events like snow skiing, canoeing, kayaking, and even white water rafting.
"The proceeds from this event go to getting folks outside to the Pocatello Adaptive Ski School. We were just able to help some local veterans go down the Gates of the Leadore section of the Green River on a week-long rafting trip, and those are some of the things that the proceeds go to," said Bob Ellis, the Outdoor Recreational Coordinator.
For more information on CW Hog you can visit their Facebook page.
