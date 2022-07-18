Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Moderate to strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&