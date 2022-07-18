Zoo Idaho's “Roar and Pour” is back again for the fourth year.
“Roar and Pour is a wine tasting event throughout the zoo, so we have 10 different wine stations and people will come in they will go to each different wine station, taste the 10 different wines, maybe a 1 to 1.5 ounce pour. We are going to have a food truck and live music and it is just a fundraiser for the society to contribute and help Zoo Idaho.”
Throughout the event there will also be a silent auction.
“With the silent auction, we get baskets and donations from various companies and industries around our community and our region. We have had on the auction things from huge tool sets to tiny little wine openers so it is a big mix of all sorts of different items.”
All of the money raised will go toward projects to improve the zoo.....such as construction of animal facilities, making the pathways more accessible, and improving the overall look of the zoo.
The event is put on by Zoo Idaho's Zoological Society.
The President of Zoo Idaho Zoological Society-- Jennifer Erchul -- says “Roar and Pour” is also a great opportunity for people to come see the improvements the zoo has been making.
“This is just a great opportunity to not only support Zoo Idaho and the Zoological society but also to get back to the Zoo, there are so many things that have happened here and animal enclosure upgrades, that this is just such a great opportunity to see what is going on and come back and support Zoo Idaho.”
