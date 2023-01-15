A sweet event is back after two years!
The Pocatello Rotary Club and Cole Chevrolet invite chocolate lovers to join them this coming Friday January 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Idaho State University’s Stephens Performing Arts Center for “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair".
“A Chocolate Lover’s Affair" will feature 25 vendors from throughout the region, offering attendees samples of their best chocolate-based creations in one of five categories: cookies, cakes, brownies, pastries and specialty candies.
Attendees will have an opportunity to vote for the best in each category and best overall.
The evening will also feature hors d’oeuvres, music by Rail City Jazz, and a no-host bar, including a selection of wines.
The event has not happened the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but event organizers are so excited to have it back again this year.
“We hope first of all that they get enjoyment. It is the first big community event of the new year and we want them to have a really good time, particularly for the ticket price. The ticket price is $20 and it is a bargain at that price. We want them first and foremost to have a good time, we want them to learn a bit about Rotary and the good things that Rotary does. Ours is not the only club in the community. There are three Rotary clubs in the community, all doing good, all the time,” said Greg Gunter with “A Chocolate Lover’s Affair”.
And be sure to get your tickets, they are already three quarters of the way gone. To get your tickets or for more information you can visit chocolateloversaffair.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.