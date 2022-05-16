Today the man accused of killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend last October was back in court.
Jesse Patrick Leigh was in court via Zoom for his arraignment in district court.
Jesse Leigh is charged with three felonies.
That includes two counts of first degree murder in the death of his wife, Jennifer Leigh and her boyfriend Timothy Hunt.
He's also facing a felony for unlawful discharge of a weapon.
Today in court -- Jesse Leigh pleaded not guilty to each charge.
Jesse Leigh's pre-trial conference is set for September 26th and his trial is set for October 12th.
If convicted, Jesse Leigh could face life in prison.
