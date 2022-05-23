A local library is looking to make a “splash” by launching its all-ages 2022 summer reading program.
This year’s reading program theme at the Marshall Public Library is “An Ocean of Possibilities.”
Libraries all throughout the country are participating in this summer reading program with the same “Ocean of Possibilities” theme. The summer reading program begins June 7th and runs until August 13th. As participants complete challenges all summer long, they’ll earn entries into the grand prize raffle where they could win some big prizes that include a Kindle Fire, and gift cards.
“Just to get people to know what’s going on about the entire program and to kind of start it off with a big bang we are having a big kickoff party here at the library. We’ll be able to set up tables, so we’ll be able to answer any questions about registration, get people started on the program and then just to make it a celebration and a party,” said Trina Bonman, Associate Director at the Marshall Public Library.
The summer reading program kickoff part is June 4th, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the library.
