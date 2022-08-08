14 teams suited up and were ready to play in this year's annual Swing for the Green golf tournament at Riverside Golf Course on Monday.
“We have actually been doing this in Idaho Falls for a lot of years and we really wanted to expand that footprint and help out other communities as well and so we spoke with ISU and felt that there was a need to help their START program here and so we got together and made it happen,” said Keith Zundel with Bank of Idaho.
So, Bank of Idaho teamed up with Idaho State University to fund the new program.
“The START program is a fantastic program where we take Idaho kids, those kids from our communities, who want to go to college but don’t feel like they are prepared, to help them prepare. It is free so it is a program to help those students be ready to be successful in college,” said Kevin Satterlee, the President of Idaho State University
This year, the tournament included a breakfast, lunch, auction, derby shootout, putt putt tournament, and more.
“The START program was initially funded by the Albertsons foundation and we saw a need to come in and keep that rolling for many more years and make this an annual event,” said Zundel
President Kevin Satterlee says that ISU is beyond grateful for the sponsorship with Bank of Idaho.
“Bank of Idaho is a great community supporter of education in this state and the fact that they are helping Idaho State University, they recognize the good things we do at the University and the good Idaho students we have and it means the world to us that they want to invest in our students at Idaho State.”
For more information about the start program at ISU you can visit isu.edu/start.
