Saturday the Bannock County Historical Society celebrated one hundred years of saving the past for the future.
The Bannock County Historical Society is a non-profit organization and was built with donations as part of Idaho's Centennial Celebration in 1990.
The museum houses exhibits, objects, and records relating to Bannock County and Pocatello's history.
Historic exhibit themes include trapping and trading, the Oregon trail, the railroad, medical practices, general store, the military, and much more.
Although the museum was built in 1990, it has been around since 1922. The president of the historical museum hopes that people enjoy their time coming to the museum.
"I hope they realize the importance of the whole complex here. We have the Fort Hall commemorative monument, which is a replica of the old Fort Hall. We have a scaled down version of the Old Pocatello, with the frontier town and then of course we have the museum building with over 100 years of collected history of Bannock county and the area, said Arlen Walker, the President of the Bannock Historical Society.
For more information on the Bannock County Historical Society you can visit bchm-id.org.
