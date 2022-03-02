Bannock County officials were in Boise today pushing for a new pathology center in Eastern Idaho. The Bannock County Coroner, Bannock County Prosecutor and all 3 Commissioners were at the statehouse today to give a presentation to the legislature.
The proposal is to build an East Idaho forensic pathology center in Pocatello - and provide a partnership with Idaho State University. It would allocate money from the governor's budget for the building. County officials say this will help expedite the autopsy process - and save local time and resources from traveling to Ada County, which is currently the only place available for in-state autopsies.
“I think that this increases efficiency. I think it adds opportunities, partnerships with ISU, it gives us more opportunity to be closer to home. And I think it really impacts us regionally. It gives everybody around us the opportunity to not have to drive all day and take an autopsy and make it a whole day or even two-day event," said Bannock County Coroner, Torey Danner.
Bannock County Prosecutor, Steven Herzog said, "Obviously from a practical standpoint - traveling to Ada County - 3 hours up, 3 hours back, for a 3 hour autopsy - it's a lot of time and driving and expense. so just from a practical standpoint I think it's a really good idea and I hope it bears fruit.”
Officials emphasize this will benefit all of southeastern Idaho ,not just Bannock County. Commissioner Ernie Moser said everyone he's talked to from Twin Falls down to Franklin County is in support of this project. The proposal passed a house committee today and now heads to the floor for a vote.
