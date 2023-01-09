Monday morning six Bannock County officials were sworn in by Judge Rick Carnaroli at the Bannock County courthouse.
The county officials who took the oath of office today were Treasurer Jennifer Clark, Clerk Jason Dixon, Coroner Torey Danner, Commissioner Jeff Hough, Commissioner John Crowder, and Assessor Anita Hymas.
Friends, family, and co-workers all filled the room in support.
Commissioner John Crowder says he is excited and thankful for his new role.
“I am very happy for the opportunity. It was a lot of work, I had a lot of people supporting me. I am very grateful for all of the people supporting me that worked on my campaign. We had probably close to two dozen of them here today and I am very thankful for them and the confidence they placed in me.”
Congratulations to all who were sworn in on Monday.
