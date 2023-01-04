Bannock County is unveiling a new pretrial risk assessment to lower the number of people awaiting trial in jail.
Beginning this week the Bannock County adult probation and pretrial department will use the public safety assessment for people charged with a crime...
The pretrial risk assessment is an evidenced-based assessment that helps judges determine whether to release or detain people following an arrest. It predicts a person’s likelihood of appearing in court or committing new crimes if put on pretrial release.
The information from the assessment will help arraignment judges determine if the defendant may be successfully released pretrial and, if so, under what conditions.
“It will go by levels so it is based on a defendant's past history and their past fail to appear history. Based on their likeliness to succeed if they were to be released into the community while their charges are pending. Then it could be anywhere from just court notifications, court date notifications all the way up to weekly check ins with a pretrial officer. Additional special conditions, drug and alcohol testing, even GPS monitoring, pretty much anything the judge would want to put in place,” said Evie McCurry Bannock County Court Services Director.
Evie McCurry has been leading this effort -- which is meant to help increase community safety and promote a more fair justice system.
“One of the biggest things that we are trying to get away from with implementing the PSA is having bond set based on someone's ability to pay. One of the things that we have noticed when we look at research is that often times people that would be considered low risk, so they are not violent, they don’t have a violent criminal history, they don’t have a failure to appear history or a new arrest history, often times those individuals can be sitting on high bonds until their case is dealt with. So, on the flip side of that we have also seen that some of these cases that are violent or do have some risk to them, those people are able to bond out. So we are trying to keep our low risk people in the community and have them with their families, working their jobs, doing what they need to do and then adequately assessing those high risk cases, specifically violent offenders.” said McCurry.
The pretrial risk assessment was developed by Arnold Ventures LLC and is currently used in Iowa, Arizona, Kentucky, New Jersey, and New Mexico.
Bannock County is using data from those areas to determine its viability locally.
A two-year study of Bernalillo County, New Mexico, found more than 80% of people put on pretrial release appeared for court as required and avoided new criminal charges.
“The biggest goal of course, is to increase the attendance to court hearings. We want to see people making those court appearances and then also remaining arrest free, should they be in the community. Obviously, to safely reduce the jail population is going to be a huge benefit,” said McCurry.
McCurry had guidance from the Idaho Supreme Court to implement the assessment and is working to document the first 18 months of data related to its use in order to validate its use in Bannock County.
